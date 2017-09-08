Jenny Mollen Opens Up About Prenatal Depression: ‘It Felt Like I Was Coming Off of Cocaine’

Jenny Mollen is getting real about her struggle with prenatal depression.

The mother of one, who is expecting her second child with husband Jason Biggs, shared her struggle with what she described as “prepartum” depression on her Instagram story on Thursday.

“I could already be in a depression,” she revealed. “I’m planning on eating my placenta, but I’m also anticipating a major emotional dive. I think that it’s chemical. I think people don’t talk about it enough.”

Mollen, 38, said she was ill from the stress of having another baby.

“Because having a baby is the scariest f—ing thing that could happen to a woman,” she explained.

The actress said after giving birth to her 3-year-old son Sid she told “everybody that it felt like I was coming off of cocaine.”

“It was just like the craziest come down of my life,” she added.

When it came to why she believed she was depressed, Mollen said, “Maybe because I know what to expect this time, it’s almost happening sooner, like I’m already going through the motions of [this] insane life changing experience.”

To her fans, she advised them to be “hyper-vigilant” about their emotions after giving birth.

“You’ll be shocked at how fast you’ll wake up one day and be in the darkest place,” she said. “The only way your kid is going to be healthy and happy is if you are healthy and happy. So, make that the priority.”