Pregnant Jenny Mollen Poses Nude for Hilarious Shower Photo with Son Sid: ‘Ah, the Joys of Expecting’

Parenthood doesn’t pause at Mom’s shower time — just ask Jenny Mollen.
The soon-to-be mother of two got real on Instagram Thursday, sharing a photo of herself in the shower with 3-year-old son Sid, her bare baby belly front and center.
Sid seems to be completely unaffected by his sibling on the way, sporting a photoshopped pair of aviator sunglasses and playing with bath toys as he flashes a huge grin for the camera — likely held by dad Jason Biggs.
“Ah, the joys of expecting… #motherhood,” Mollen, 37, captioned the hilariously honest moment, adding ironic emojis including a cigarette, knife, pill and martini glass.
Mollen and the Orange Is the New Black alum, 38, announced they are going to be parents for a second time Wednesday.
“This is how I told my son babies are made #numbertwo,” Mollen captioned an Instagram photo showing herself pretending to use a NoseFrida snot sucker positioned inside her husband’s nostril.
The Crash alum talked to PEOPLE in August about her son, admitting jokingly that her greatest fear for Sid “is that he marries a woman exactly like me.”
“My greatest wish for my child is that he makes lots of money and that he’s able to support me when I’m old,” she added with a laugh.
All joking aside, Mollen has a hard time being away from Sid when he’s crying about missing her — even though the waterworks do a complete 180 as soon as she’s home.
“As soon as I see him, he doesn’t care about me at all,” she said.