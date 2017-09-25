Jenny Mollen’s 38-Week Baby Bump Has ‘Outgrown the Mirror’ in Latest Naked Pregnancy Selfie

Jenny Mollen hasn’t been shy about showing off her baby bump — and she’s showing no signs of stopping now.

The pregnant comedic actress and author shared another nude photograph to her Instagram account on Sunday. In the mirror selfie, she shows off her growing belly in the bathroom.

“It’s official! I’ve outgrown the mirror,” she captioned the snap, adding the hashtag “#38weeks.”

The mother of one, who is currently expecting her second son with husband Jason Biggs, has been open on social media about the ups and downs of being pregnant.

In June, Mollen revealed that she was suffering from placenta previa — a condition in which the placenta covers all or part of the cervix.

“It actually hasn’t been a big deal so far because I’m so early,” she told PEOPLE shortly thereafter. “I had a c-section the first time because I never dilated, so I’m not that concerned because I expected to have to be cut open again.”

Mollen, 38, also shared her experience with what she described as “prepartum” depression in an Instagram post and story earlier this month.

“I could already be in a depression,” she revealed. “I’m planning on eating my placenta, but I’m also anticipating a major emotional dive. I think that it’s chemical. I think people don’t talk about it enough.”

The following day, she used Instagram stories once again to clear the air on her comments, insisting that she was “totally fine” after receiving an influx of concerned emails.

“This is normal — that’s what I’m trying to say,” Mollen explained. “That it’s not weird … I would be more freaked out if I weren’t freaking out.”