Natural Mama! Jenny Mollen Shares Another Nude Bathroom Selfie at 32 Weeks Pregnant

Jenny Mollen is showing some skin!

The pregnant comedic actress and author shared another nude photograph to her Instagram account Wednesday: a bathroom mirror selfie, showing off her growing belly.

“#32weeks #montauk,” she captioned the snap.

Mollen, 38, has been open on social media about the ups and downs of her second pregnancy (she and husband Jason Biggs are expecting a baby brother for their son Sid, 3½) since the couple shared the big news.

“Ah, the joys of expecting… #motherhood,” she captioned a hilariously candid photo of herself and Sid in the shower in April, adding ironic emojis including a cigarette, knife, pill and martini glass.

In June, Mollen revealed that she was suffering from placenta previa — a condition in which the placenta covers all or part of the cervix.

“It actually hasn’t been a big deal so far because I’m so early,” she told PEOPLE shortly thereafter. “I had a c-section the first time because I never dilated, so I’m not that concerned because I expected to have to be cut open again.”

As far as Sid is concerned, he understands he’s getting a baby brother “in concept,” but “he still thinks it’s a gift for him,” according to Mollen.

“Like, maybe the baby’s going to be made of chocolate or something. I don’t think he realizes there’s a major downside yet,” the soon-to-be mom of two joked.