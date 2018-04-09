Jenny Mollen Explains Why She Hides One of Her Son's Faces on Social Media, But Not the Other's

Jenny Mollen has a good reason for not sharing pictures of her 4-year-old son‘s face, even though she doesn’t follow the same rules with her baby.

“I don’t post Sid‘s face bc my account is public and not only do I not want him recognized, harassed or interrupted in his daily life,” the 38-year-old actress wrote on Instagram recently. “I also don’t think its fair to expose him without his knowledge and understanding.”

Continuing, Mollen — who shares sons Lazlo, 6 months, and Sid with husband Jason Biggs — explained that she chooses to share photos of her younger son because he “is still just a head, doesn’t leave the house and is morphing on a daily basis.”

“But soon I will be blocking his face too,” she added. “Thanks for understanding.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

RELATED: Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs’ Son Sid Is “In a Hitting Phase” When His Parents Take His Toys

Mollen also addressed the fact that her whole family posed for a photo shoot with Parents Magazine in March, where her older son’s face was visible.

“The Parents mag was really the hardest decision for me but I decided that was worth it for the kids to have one day,” she wrote, adding that her children weren’t “gonna give a s—” about the pictures of them she shared on her Instagram feed.

“I’m sure once t[hey] are old enough to read they’ll ask me to shut it down,” she continued.

RELATED GALLERY: The Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs Hilariously Honest Guide to Parenting

The married stars recently revealed to PEOPLE Now that their older child was in a phase where he acted out if they tried to take his toys away.

“We’ll say to him, ‘Sid, do this again, we’re taking this [toy] away,’ and he doesn’t even think, he’s just like, [makes slapping motion],” Mollen explained.

“Let’s say we took away a Rescue Bot that he’s been playing with nonstop,” added Biggs. “We’re like, ‘Sid, we need to stop the hitting and there’s gonna be a consequence if you continue to hit.’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen Admit the Funny Way Their Son Outsmarts Them When They Take Away His Toys

But even when his parents take away his toys, Sid still tends to find a way around their boundaries. “He’ll look right at us, disappear for like three minutes and [we’ll] be like, ‘What is that little s— doing?’ ” Biggs joked.

“He’ll come back with, like, four other Rescue Bots and just start playing with them in front of you … not saying a word, just like, ‘Huh?’ “