Jenny Mollen Reveals C-Section Scar in New Photo: ‘I Wish Somebody Had Shown Me a Pic Like This 9 Months Ago’

Jenny Mollen is still “keeping it real” two weeks after delivering son Lazlo.

On Monday evening, the actress and author revealed her cesarean section scar in a new Instagram post, giving her followers a closeup of the incision and praising her doctor for the work done on her body.

“I just met my new c-section scar for the first time this morning. Thank you Dr. Albert Sassoon for your artistry,” Mollen, 38, captioned the image.

“Because I wish somebody had shown me a pic like this 9 months ago, I’d like to insist this be your new business card,” she joked. “#2weekspostpartum #csection #keepingitreal #albertsassoon4EVA 💥💥💥💥”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Thank you to my hair, makeup and wardrobe stylist Lazlo Biggs for this Uber chic postpartum look! Couldn't rock it without you ❤️ A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Motherhood Unedited: Jenny Mollen Hopes Her Son Doesn’t “Marry Someone Exactly Like Me”

Mollen and husband Jason Biggs — who also share 3½-year-old son Sid — have been open on social media since the birth of their second son, sharing peeks inside their new life as a family of four and the emotional adjustments that come along with it.

And for the Live Fast Die Hot author, many of these dynamic shifts have to do with her healing body too.

“One week post op. Staples out. Steri strips on. #babybiggs,” she wrote alongside a recent mirror selfie sharing her progress with her Instagram followers.

#TBT to my coronation ceremony last week A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Oct 12, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Who's hungry? A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Oct 8, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

FROM PEN: Chrissy Metz on “This Is Us,” Crying on Set and Her Body Positivity

RELATED: “Post Op Chic!” Jenny Mollen Shows Off Her Bandaged Body in Mirror Selfie 4 Days After Delivering Son Lazlo

Mollen has made quite a name for herself on social media, from her beautiful pregnancy photos to her candidness about placenta previa, “prepartum” depression and more concerning mom life and everything that comes along with it.

“#TBT to my coronation ceremony last week,” she captioned a Thursday snap, showing herself topless while breastfeeding Lazlo and simultaneously holding up a golden pineapple-shaped urn containing the ashes of her beloved dog Teets, who died in March 2016.