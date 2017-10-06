‘Post Op Chic!’ Jenny Mollen Shows Off Her Bandaged Body in Mirror Selfie 4 Days After Giving Birth to Son Lazlo

Getting candid about her changing body isn’t stopping just because Jenny Mollen has given birth.

The new mama of two, who welcomed second son Lazlo with husband Jason Biggs via cesarean section on Monday, posted a new mirror selfie to Instagram Friday — her first since she was 39 weeks pregnant.

In the shot, Mollen is dressed in a black bra, with the bottom portion of her torso wrapped in bandages. The actress and author, 38, is also still sporting her hospital bracelets.

“Post op chic. #babybiggs,” she captioned the moment.

Post op chic. #babybiggs A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Oct 6, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

Who would have thought when I met this man in 2007 that 10 years later we'd have all this. #muthafuckinteets #SidandLaz A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Oct 6, 2017 at 12:32am PDT

Mollen announced little Lazlo’s arrival in an Instagram story clip Thursday showing herself and Biggs, 39, riding in the backseat of a car on their way home from the hospital with their new baby boy.

“I had to break out of the hospital, they wanted to keep me, but I’m leaving — I’m leaving with wires attached,” Mollen joked, with Biggs adding, “Was I supposed to sign [discharge] papers or pay or anything?”

Since then, the proud parents have shared a variety of snaps of Lazlo and his 3½-year-old big brother Sid, including a super sweet Friday photo on Mollen’s account showing the boys “wearing” heart-shaped sunglasses while hanging out with Dad.

“Who would have thought when I met this man in 2007 that 10 years later we’d have all this,” the new mom of two captioned the shot, hashtagging it, “#SidandLaz.”