Babies

She's Glowing! Jenny Mollen's Most Revealing Baby Bump Photos

The hilarious actress and author is expecting her second child with husband Jason Biggs

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 10

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

32 WEEKS

On a trip to Montauk, New York, Mollen took a moment to put her growing baby bump on full display in a bathroom selfie.

2 of 10

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

30 WEEKS

Mollen slipped into her bra and underwear for an impromptu at-home pic.

3 of 10

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

28 WEEKS

"Third trimester AF," a hat-clad Mollen wrote, baring (almost) all in a mirror shot.

4 of 10

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

27 WEEKS

"For the first time in my life, my boobs don't hate each other," Mollen shared, addressing her changing body during pregnancy.

5 of 10

Instagram

26 WEEKS

Designer Christian Siriano poked around during a poolside hangout with the expectant mom. "I've mentioned my eldest son before, right?" Mollen joked.

6 of 10

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

24 WEEKS

The I Like You Just The Way I Am author rolled up her shirt while continuing to document her growing baby bump.

7 of 10

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

22 WEEKS

Posting a topless selfie that showed off her burgeoning belly, the actress also shared that she has placenta previa. “Wanna make out and talk about my placenta previa?” she captioned the shot.

8 of 10

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

19 WEEKS

Ask and you shall receive! "I know you're all probably saying to yourselves, 'why don't I have any shots of Jenny standing in a toilet?" she jokingly wrote on Instagram.

9 of 10

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

17 WEEKS

"Been sitting here for hours waiting for someone to take a pic of me," she joked, captioning the ethereal shot during a trip to Maui.

10 of 10

Source: Jenny Mollen/Instagram

13 WEEKS

"Ah, the joys of expecting," the soon-to-be mother of two posted on Instagram, accompanying her caption with a photo of herself with son Sid.

See Also

More

More