She's Glowing! Jenny Mollen's Most Revealing Baby Bump Photos
The hilarious actress and author is expecting her second child with husband Jason Biggs
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
32 WEEKS
On a trip to Montauk, New York, Mollen took a moment to put her growing baby bump on full display in a bathroom selfie.
30 WEEKS
Mollen slipped into her bra and underwear for an impromptu at-home pic.
28 WEEKS
"Third trimester AF," a hat-clad Mollen wrote, baring (almost) all in a mirror shot.
27 WEEKS
"For the first time in my life, my boobs don't hate each other," Mollen shared, addressing her changing body during pregnancy.
26 WEEKS
Designer Christian Siriano poked around during a poolside hangout with the expectant mom. "I've mentioned my eldest son before, right?" Mollen joked.
24 WEEKS
The I Like You Just The Way I Am author rolled up her shirt while continuing to document her growing baby bump.
22 WEEKS
Posting a topless selfie that showed off her burgeoning belly, the actress also shared that she has placenta previa. “Wanna make out and talk about my placenta previa?” she captioned the shot.
19 WEEKS
Ask and you shall receive! "I know you're all probably saying to yourselves, 'why don't I have any shots of Jenny standing in a toilet?" she jokingly wrote on Instagram.
17 WEEKS
"Been sitting here for hours waiting for someone to take a pic of me," she joked, captioning the ethereal shot during a trip to Maui.
13 WEEKS
"Ah, the joys of expecting," the soon-to-be mother of two posted on Instagram, accompanying her caption with a photo of herself with son Sid.
