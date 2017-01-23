Double the Love! Jennifer Lopez Plants a Kiss on Daughter Emme as She and Twin Brother Max Join Mom in the Studio

Studio smooches!

On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself and her twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, 8½, seemingly joining their mom in the studio while she records — perhaps for her collaboration with rumored boyfriend Drake?

Both kids are sporting baseball caps in the photo, with Emme planting a kiss on her mama while Max hams it up for the camera.

“Oooohhh yeaaaahhhh … #coconutsandwich #mybabies #LOVE,” Lopez, 47, captioned the loving snap.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer recently opened up about life with Max and Emme — her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“I take it one day at a time — I have a lot of help,” she told PEOPLE Wednesday at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, where she took home the favorite TV crime drama actress trophy for her work on NBC’s Shades of Blue.

She added, “I don’t claim to be Superwoman and do it all by myself.”

Lopez explained that even though she is quite busy in her career, her children come first — no questions asked.

“I love what I do. I love my kids, and they come first, and everything else falls into place after that,” she said. “I take it one day at a time, trying to do the best I can.”