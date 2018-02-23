Jennifer Lopez Throws Birthday Bash to Celebrate Twins Turning 10 — See Their Impressive Cakes!

Nothing like hitting double digits for a great excuse to party!

For their 10th birthday, Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel — the twin son and daughter of Jennifer Lopez and ex Marc Anthony — enjoyed an animated bash featuring individual custom cakes boasting two very different themes: Super Mario Bros. and a sloth.

The confection masterpieces (red velvet for Max, chocolate for Emme) were only two of the creative items at the sugar-filled party, which was held at Sugar Factory American Brasserie Las Vegas. In another photo shared to Lopez’s Instagram Story, Max is excitedly holding up a huge gummy bear.

In yet another, Emme looks stoked as she sits in front of a fishbowl-sized glass of watermelon-patch-flavored drink, while another photo shows someone pouring a green drink involving dry ice.

Over 30 guests attended the festive event, whose decor included Sugar Factory’s signature wall-to-wall rubber ducks, colorful balloons — and of course, candy galore.

While not getting their groove on or singing “Happy Birthday,” attendees feasted on salad, steak, salmon, chicken and waffles, macaroni pops, bruschetta and more, washing it down with the aforementioned watermelon drink and similar virgin beverages with flavors like lollipop passion and gummy worm.

For dessert, on top of cake? The chain’s famous King Kong Sundae, made with more than 24 scoops of ice cream and lit up with sparklers. And of course, everyone got to take home their favorite treats from the Sugar Factory shop.

Aside from sharing snaps from the party, Lopez, 48, posted home videos of her kids in honor of their 10th birthday on Feb. 22, showing them through the years and set to Bruno Mars‘ track “Just the Way You Are.”

The clips show both Lopez and Anthony, 49, chasing the youngsters around on the beach, in a dance studio and more, highlighting the bond between Emme and Max and themselves with the twins.

“It’s hard to get my head around the fact that it’s been 10 years since these two forces of nature came into my world and changed my life forever … ” Lopez wrote in one video’s caption. “You healed my soul and rejuvenated my existence… you taught me about love and life and myself in a way I never imagined… and I am forever in love with those beautiful faces… ”

The twins each got their own separate video tribute from their mom, with Lopez writing on Emme’s post, “Emme you are my soul, my inner child personified the most joyful deep and sensitive human being I have ever met … and I adore everything about you … your artistry, your independence, your strength and your sensitive spirit … ”

On Max’s video, the actress and singer mused, “Max you are my heart, my love and my light … you brighten up every day for me with your kindness and caring, your love and awareness … your energy is unmatched, your sense of humor makes everyone around you laugh, and I marvel at your depth of understanding of people and the world.”