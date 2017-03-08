Jennifer Lopez Shares How Her 9-Year-Old Son Asked for 'More Quality Time'

Jennifer Lopez is a busy woman, but there’s one thing she always makes time for — well, two: her twins.

“You know, they’re always first,” Lopez says in a PEOPLE exclusive preview clip from her guest co-host stint on The Real. “When you put them first, then everybody else understands the hierarchy.”

Lopez, 47, says Max and Emme, 9, “know” and “feel” that they are a priority for her, but apparently they still need a reminder every now and then.

“My son … said to me this week, he goes, ‘Mom, I’d like to schedule … a picnic with you this week ‘cause I know you’ve been, you know, working hard,’ ” says the Shades of Blue star, who has been in crazy publicity mode as the premiere of her new NBC reality competition World of Dance approaches.

“He was with me in New York, but still, he was like ‘Um I’d like to schedule a picnic for next Friday because we need more quality time,’ ” says Lopez. “And I was like, ‘Okay baby.’ ”

Lopez’s episode of The Real airs Friday. Check local listings.