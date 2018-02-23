Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Home Videos of Her Twins on Their 10th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez is finding it hard to believe that she is the mother of two 10-year-olds.

Despite her disbelief, she let her love and pride for her twins Emme and Max shine through in a video made especially for the occasion featuring private family snaps and home videos, which she shared on Instagram Thursday.

“It’s hard to get my head around the fact that it’s been 10 years since these two forces of nature came into my world and changed my life forever…” she wrote in the caption.

“You healed my soul and rejuvenated my existence… you taught me about love and life and myself in a way I never imagined… and I am forever in love with those beautiful faces… #wheniseeyourfacetheresnotathingthatiwouldchange #becauseyouramazingjustthewayyouare.”

The twins’ father, Marc Anthony, can also be seen in some of the videos and he made sure to report the birthday tribute on his social media.

Lopez shared close moments with their family, including photos from when they were just babies to now. She also used videos of behind the scenes moments such as when the three posed on the beach for photos all of which was set to Bruno Mars’ “Just the Way You Are”.

Emme and Max Muñiz Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Lopez also shared on her Instagram Story photos from their birthday party on Thursday evening, including a Mario Kart birthday cake for Max and an animal cake for Emme.

Max also received “the world’s largest gummy” as a gift, while in a later video his mother caught him attempting to lick his cake.

Last year, the Lopez and Anthony celebrated their children’s 9th birthday together alongside friends Leah Remini and her husband Angelo Pagan.

Max Muñiz attempting to lick his birthday cake

Emme Muñiz

RELATED VIDEO: JLo and Alex Rodriguez’s Night Out With Their Kids

Lopez also shared a collage of photos of her children, writing, “Emme and Maximilian…I cant believe it’s 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life… he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil human beings. I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And I’ve felt that way every day since.”

Max Muñiz's birthday cake Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Emme Muñiz's birthday cake

Max Muñiz

She continued, “You make me proud every single moment of every single day! You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you…Thank you Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme’s mom. The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you… Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!!”

Lopez and Anthony tied the knot in a secret ceremony in June 2004 at Lopez’s home in Beverly Hills. They dated for just six months before getting married — though first met as friends in 1998 when Anthony was starring in Broadway’s The Capeman.

The couple split in in July 2011, after seven years of marriage, but have remained close since their divorce was finalized in June 2014. The “On the Floor” singer is now dating former baseball star, Alex Rodriguez.