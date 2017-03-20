Jennifer Lopez Says She Would Never Rekindle Romance with Marc Anthony: Being ‘Best Friends’ Is Good for Our Kids

One of Jennifer Lopez‘s daughter Emme Maribel‘s big talents definitely comes from her family — but not in the way one might expect.

“She sews,” the singer, 47, told Kelly Ripa and guest host Jeffrey Dean Morgan Monday of her 9-year-old daughter on an episode of Live with Kelly. “My grandmother was a seamstress, my mom’s mom, that’s what she did for a living.”

Adds Lopez, “Emme seems to have her spirit … and she’s taken to sewing, she’s been doing it for a couple years. She did her Halloween costume. She made me a dress.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

FROM COINAGE: What Is The Grammy Bounce? (No, It’s Not A Dance Move)

“Actually, the dress I have in [this] picture, she made,” Lopez says, referring to a photo that appears on screen in which she is wearing a dark-green dress and posing with Emme, son Maximilian David and ex-husband Marc Anthony during the twins’ recent 9th birthday celebration.

“It’s short in the front, long in the back — my favorite color, which is emerald green,” she continues. “And she gave it to me for Christmas. And, by the way, it fits beautiful. Honestly, I’m not saying it ’cause she’s my daughter. It fit me perfect.”

Me and this beautiful lil marshmallow… #shesstillacoconut #mamasbabygirl #luckyme A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Lopez says she and Anthony are “like best friends” when it comes to co-parenting their twins, and that they’re making a Spanish album together at the moment.

“At first I was like, ‘We’re good with the kids and everything, but if we start working together, are we gonna start going at each other again?’ ” admits the legendary entertainer. “And it’s been awesome. Honestly, I think it’s even helped our relationship.”

“We’re just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together,” continues Lopez. “It’s just good for the whole family.”

Ripa can’t help inquiring about whether that great dynamic could potentially mean a future romance rekindling between the singer and Anthony, 48, who split in July 2011 after seven years of marriage.

“No!” says Lopez, who is currently dating retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez, with a laugh. “No no, I think we’re really good the way we are. Honestly, we’re always gonna be great friends. I’m always gonna be there for him, he’s always gonna be there for me.”

She adds, “We share something very special in the kids, and we know that. We’re there for them, and that’s the main thing.”