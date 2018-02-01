Jennifer Lopez Says Daughter Emme Is 'Always' Claiming Her Dresses: 'Mommy, Save That for Me'

Being Jennifer Lopez‘s daughter comes with some serious fashion perks.

The 48-year-old singer and actress revealed that when it comes to deciding which of her red carpet looks to save for her daughter to wear someday that Emme Maribel, 10 this month, has already made her fair share of demands.

“It’s funny,” Lopez told PEOPLE Wednesday at the Guess Spring 2018 Campaign Reveal in Los Angeles. “There’s a few things that she wants and likes of mine.”

“I can’t even remember now because now it’s always like, ‘Mommy, save that for me. Mommy, save that for me,’ ” explains the actress, singer and designer.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Rachel Murray/Getty

Lopez, who stars in Guess’ Spring 2018 campaign — making her the oldest Guess girl in the company’s history — confesses that it’s not just Emme who’s claiming dresses anymore. Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez‘s daughters Ella Alexander, 9½, and Natasha, 13, have gotten in on the act too.

“Even Alex’s daughters [will be] like, ‘I want your Grammy dress. Emme can have the other,’ ” the Shades of Blue star says. “All the girls are getting dibs.”

But, Lopez adds, there’s more than enough to go around. “It’s like Natasha, Ella, Emme, okay, everybody’s going to get a little bit of something,” she explains.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez with their children London Ent/Splash News Online

Lopez and Rodriguez have blended their families seamlessly since they began dating in February 2016, frequently taking their children out together for fun-filled activities like grabbing ice cream and enjoying basketball games.

And luckily, there’s more about Lopez that Rodriguez’s girls admire than just her fashion sense.

“She is such a great role model. They look at her like she’s the Messiah,” the 42-year-old told PEOPLE exclusively in October. “When they’re in Las Vegas, I don’t think they leave Jennifer’s side.”

Lopez shares her twins — daughter Emme and son Maximilian “Max” David — with ex Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez’s daughters are from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez with their children Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Rodriguez is often in Las Vegas to see his girlfriend’s All I Have residency show at Planet Hollywood, and his girls have become part of Lopez’s backstage crew.

“They go to the ‘locker room’ early with Jennifer and help her get dressed and are part of the assistant team backstage,” Rodriguez added.

He continued, “My girls essentially hit the lottery. What 12-year-old and 9-year-old wouldn’t feel like, ‘Oh my God, I’m the luckiest human being on the planet’? They’re super thrilled!”