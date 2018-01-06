'Family Night!' Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Bring Their Kids to the Lakers Game

It was a family date night for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on Friday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the Lakers were battling the Charlotte Hornets.

The couple, who have blended their families seamlessly since they began dating in February, brought their respective kids with them to the game: Lopez’s 9-year-old twins Emme and Max; and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9.

“Friday night, family night,” the former Yankee wrote on Instagram alongside a courtside selfie of the J-Rod Bunch at the game — which the Hornets won 108-94.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez London Ent/Splash News

Rodriguez, 42, and Lopez , 48, smiled throughout the game — though little Max appeared to get tired at one point, shutting his eyes and resting his head on his mom’s shoulder as she checked her phone.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez and kids London Ent/Splash News

Jennifer Lopez and kids Mark J. Terrill/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In December, sources close to the couple told PEOPLE exclusively the duo are planning a longterm future together.

“All the kids want Jennifer and Alex to get married,” a Lopez source told PEOPLE exclusively. “There are definitely talks about getting married, but Jennifer is old-school and will wait for the engagement ring before she entertains any wedding talk.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Hosts Kim Kardashian and Her Family for Taco Fiesta – See Their Outfits!

The pair went on to celebrate Christmas together in Miami with their families.

“Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all your loved ones… sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS,” wrote J. Lo, who co-parents her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Shades of Blue star also gave fans a peek at their holiday feast decor in a video she posted showing A-Rod, who co-parents his kids with ex Cynthia Scurtis, lounging in the pool.