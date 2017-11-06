Sweet Treat: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Take Their Kids Out for Ice Cream

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez had a sweets-filled Sunday with their respective children, indulging in ice cream cones during the joint family outing.

The happy couple posed for a photo to commemorate the trip, smiling next to Lopez’s twins — Max and Emme, 9 —and Rodriguez’s daughters — Ella, 9, and Natasha, 12.

“#MySunday,” wrote Rodriguez on Instagram. “Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show!”

Since starting their relationship in February, the stars have been focused on merging their families. (Lopez shares the twins with ex Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez’s daughters are from his marriage to ex Cynthia Scurtis.)

Luckily, Rodriguez’s girls have quickly taken to Lopez.

“She is such a great role model. They look at her like she’s the Messiah,” he told PEOPLE exclusively in October. He added, “When they’re in Las Vegas, I don’t think they leave Jennifer’s side.”

Rodriguez is often in Las Vegas to see his girlfriend’s All I Have residency show at Planet Hollywood, and his girls have become part of Lopez’s backstage crew.

“They go to the ‘locker room’ early with Jennifer and help her get dressed and are part of the assistant team backstage,” Rodriguez shared.

He continued, “My girls essentially hit the lottery. What 12-year-old and 9-year-old wouldn’t feel like, ‘Oh my God, I’m the luckiest human being on the planet?’ They’re super thrilled!”