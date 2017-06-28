Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Enjoy Sunny Vacation with Their Kids — See the Pics!

School’s out for summer!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated a sun-filled visit to the pool with their kids on Wednesday. Lopez, 47, posted a series of adorable photos of her twins, Max and Emme, 9, alongside her beau’s kids, daughters Ella, 9, and Natasha, 12.

SWIPE FOR MORE PICS #aboutlastweekend #summertime ☀️ A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

The star posted photos of the group swimming in the pool along with a shot of Rodriguez tanning while her son sits on his stomach. Her daughter, Emme, can be seen laughing while standing next to them.

This is not the first time the duo have brought their offspring together for family time. In early June they had fun by the pool, with Lopez sharing a photo of their group on Instagram.

Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday 💙💙💙💙💙💙📷@lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Lopez recently returned from a vacation in France with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The smitten couple was often spotted hitting the gym together.

“Jennifer loves France. She has been many times and was very excited about the vacation with Alex,” a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE. “Jennifer organized the trip and showed Alex her favorite places. They had the best week. Things are great with them. Jennifer still gushes about Alex every chance she gets. The more she gets to know him, the more she likes him. They are definitely very serious.”

Paris wasn’t the only stop on the duo’s European vacation. They hit a casino in Monaco before heading off to La Chèvre d’or restaurant in Èze, France, for dinner.

“She knows the south of France very well,” the observer says of the World of Dance executive producer and lead judge. “She showed [Rodriguez] Monaco, Antibes/Cannes and St. Tropez. She seemed to be showing him places she loves.”