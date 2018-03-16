Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Celebrate the Weekend with Their Kids During School Carpool

Alex Rodriguez is driving the caravan of cool!

The retired pro baseball player’s girlfriend Jennifer Lopez shared a celebratory clip to her Instagram Stories on Friday, which she took from inside the car as Rodriguez drives their kids to school.

“What morning is it? Is it Monday? Is it Friday?” the multi-threat entertainer, 48, asks the backseat inhabitants: her twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, 10, and Rodriguez’s daughters Ella Alexander, 10 next month, and Natasha Alexander, 13.

The kids all respond enthusiastically that it’s Friday, with Max letting out a call of, “It’s FRIDAAAAAAAAYYYY!”

Max and Emme recently celebrated their 10th birthday with a blowout bash at Sugar Factory American Brasserie Las Vegas, where over 30 guests feasted on salad, steak, salmon, chicken and waffles, macaroni pops and bruschetta.

And of course, there were tons of sweets on hand — including custom colorful drinks and two intricately designed cakes for the guests of honor.

Since they began dating early last year, Lopez and Rodriguez, 42, have been open about blending their families, making it known that their priorities lie with their children’s best interests.

In fact, the former New York Yankee’s daughters were a huge fan of Lopez from the get-go. “She is such a great role model. They look at her like she’s the Messiah,” Rodriguez told PEOPLE exclusively in October of Ella and Natasha.

He added, “When they’re in Las Vegas, I don’t think they leave Jennifer’s side.”