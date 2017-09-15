Jennifer Lawrence is having doubts that motherhood is in her future.

The 27-year-old actress said that there once was a time she looked forward to having children – now she’s not so sure.

In a recent interview with E! News, Lawrence was whether she was feeling the pangs of motherhood, Lawrence replied: “Not at all. They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me

“I don’t think that’s how it’s supposed to work!”

Lawrence has been dating director Darren Aronofsky for a year. But the stars have said little about their romance, only making their public debut as a couple earlier this month.

It is unclear what the future holds for the super-private couple, but Lawrence suggested that children may not be part of her life story.

“When I was 21 or 22 I was like, ‘I can’t wait to be a mother. Now I’m like…,” Lawrence trailed off.

Lawrence and Aronofsky, 48, began dating last September shortly after wrapping their new film mother! and their relationship continued to blossom despite their more than 20-year age difference.

“Jennifer is comfortable with an older guy because she is mature and focused,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

The director was previously in a nine-year relationship with actress Rachel Weisz before they broke up in 2010. The two have a 10-year-old son, Henry.

Another insider said that Lawrence is happy dating such a low-key star – as some of her past boyfriends, such as Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, attracted a lot of attention.

“She struggled when she dated Chris and seemed very stressed out,” the source said of the publicity that comes with dating the singer. “With Darren, it will probably be different. He does not attract attention like Chris does.”

The insider added: “He does not seem like a person who enjoys being a celebrity. Jennifer is the same,” said the insider.

Although she has long kept quiet about the relationship, she opened up about the romance in a recent interview with Vogue.

“I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused,” she said. “And I’m never confused with him.”

mother! hits theaters Sept. 15.