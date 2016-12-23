He’s Got Moves! Watch Jennifer Hudson’s Son David Dance to Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’

Jennifer Hudson‘s son would’ve made Michael Jackson proud.

On Thursday, the actress and singer shared a video of her only child David, 7, breaking it down in front of the mirror to the pop legend’s 1987 jam “Smooth Criminal.”

“My munch is giving it! He loves him some MJ!” the Hairspray Live! star, 35, captioned the Instagram clip, in which you can hear her say, “You better get it!” as her son performs some of the King of Pop’s most iconic moves.

She adds, “He always say ‘I need my good socks, it helps me dance better’ he is in here giving it to me, he said mommy u ready … ”

The mother-son duo love to let loose together. On Tuesday, the Sing voice actress shared a video of herself and David — whom she shares with her longtime fiancé, retired pro wrestler and Harvard Law School alum David Otunga — performing the mannequin challenge.

“When u get locked in the store, the best thing to do is become apart of the display . so we did just that!” Hudson captured the memorable clip.

Aside from his dancing skills, the little entertainer seems to have inherited his mom’s vocal talents too. In a video Hudson shared Monday, she and her son entertain audiences with their duet of “This Christmas” — while decked out in their best holiday attire, of course, including a red-and-white puff-ball belt for David.

“Mommy and me!” the Dreamgirls actress captioned the sweet clip.