Jennifer Garner Is Brightening Everyone's Monday with a Hilarious Note from Her Son

Even Jennifer Garner can’t resist the giggles at a good fart joke.

On Monday, the Love, Simon star shared a photo of a sticky-note message written by her youngest child, 6-year-old son Samuel Garner, that unmistakably read, “I Love Farts.”

“In case Monday has got you down, focus on the little things that make you happy,” Garner, 46, captioned the hilarious image. “#proudmom #ilovefarts #boymom”

Garner and ex Ben Affleck, who announced their plans to split in 2015 following 10 years of marriage and subsequently filed for divorce in April 2017, recently spent Easter weekend together with their three kids — Samuel, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 9, and Violet Anne, 12 — in Hawaii, where Affleck was shooting Triple Frontier.

“They’re doing well, and are both committed to providing a supportive environment for their kids,” a source close to Affleck told PEOPLE earlier this month.”They continue to remain cordial to one another. There is a lot of love and respect there.”

“They made a family trip to interact with dolphins, sea lions and stingrays,” a source told PEOPLE of their outing at Sea Life Park in Oahu.

“They spent several hours at the park and looked like they had the best time. The kids were all very interested in learning about the animals. They all seem like huge dolphin fans.”