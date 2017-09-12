Jennifer Garner Co-Founds Organic Company Once Upon a Farm: ‘I Am Passionate About Childhood Nutrition’

Actress, mom — and now nutrition ambassador!

Jennifer Garner is joining up as a co-founder of Once Upon a Farm — a company currently offering a line of cold-pressed organic baby food and applesauce — who announced in a press release Monday that they would be expanding their brand “to grow into new categories with the goal of providing as many children as possible with the best-tasting, most nutritious and highest quality foods, using sustainable methods.”

“As a mom of three and Save the Children artist ambassador, I am passionate about childhood nutrition and making sure we are leaving a healthier and happier planet for the next generation,” Garner, 45, said.

Adds the actress, who is mom to Samuel Garner, 5½, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 8½, and Violet Anne, 11, “Once Upon a Farm helps parents keep their promise to deliver the best nourishment for their children’s bodies and souls.”

Garner has teamed up with co-founders Cassandra Curtis, Ari Raz and former Annie’s president John Foraker on the company’s newest mission, telling LivingMaxwell.com about her inspiration behind the venture.

“I had been looking for a while to partner with an early-stage brand in the food space,” said the Mother’s Day star. “And as a mom with three kids, I have three lunch boxes to pack each day and understand the problems that must be solved with serving fresh food to young children.”

She adds, “My mother made every single meal for me, and I have always been a big believer in staying connected to the earth, which grows our food.”

Garner is a current board member at Save the Children — and tells LivingMaxwell.com that, “I believe in the motto ‘How you do anything is how you do everything,’ ” explaining how the mantra applies both to her philanthropic work as well as her newest health endeavor.

“When I started with Save the Children, I was involved on a daily basis. With Once Upon a Farm, it will be the same, and I plan on being very involved,” Garner says. “More specifically, I will be a part of innovating on new products, participating in design, going on sales calls and making sure the world knows we exist.”