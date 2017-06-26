Meet Georgia Grace! Flipping Out's Jenni Pulos Introduces Her Newborn Daughter

Adding another baby to the mix hasn’t slowed down Jenni Pulos.

Since welcoming Georgia Grace on June 7, the Flipping Out star says life at home with her new daughter, husband Dr. Jonathan Nassos and their older child Alianna Marika, 4 on Thursday, has been “easier than [she] ever imagined.”

“Currently, I am home almost full time and enjoying every moment with her,” Pulos, 44, tells PEOPLE exclusively, sharing photos of her newly expanded brood. “Baby Georgia has made us a family of four, and it feels incredible.”

Georgia’s disposition may have something to do with the lack of difficulty in managing two young ones simultaneously. According to her mom, “She’s an old soul, so far very calm. I’m hoping she’s more like her father, and maybe will get my curly hair.”

Pulos tells PEOPLE she is formula feeding Georgia as she did with Alianna, because she had a breast reduction that made nursing extremely difficult.

“I did not breastfeed except for colostrum the first few days,” she recalls of her first-time experience, adding of her newborn, “It is less stressful knowing she’s getting milk regularly.”

One thing that has made feeding super simple in the Bravo personality’s household? “[The] Baby Brezza machine is the greatest invention. If you are formula feeding, it is a must-have,” Pulos shares. “Ready-made bottles in seconds.”

Pulos has been open in the past about her struggles with infertility and experiences with in vitro fertilization, calling her second pregnancy “a real miracle” and telling PEOPLE in January the procedure had “a 50/50 percent chance” of working.

And although Georgia’s birth itself was pretty straightforward, it wasn’t without a slight complication — one that ended up being the best course of action for both mom and baby.

“I had a [cesarean section] because she was breech,” Pulos explains. “It was much different then my first delivery, but there were upsides to it as well. She came out fast and healthy.”

Baby Georgia is the newest little gal to join the expanding Flipping Out family. Aside from Alianna (who “loves being a big sister,” Pulos says), she has a playmate in Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward‘s daughter Monroe Christine, 8 months.

“Jeff is a pro now, so he immediately held her with confidence,” Pulos tells PEOPLE, noting that Monroe hasn’t met Georgia yet but “will sometimes soon.”

“I shared with him that a second is easier, and now that he’s been through ‘baby boot camp,’ it’s more relaxed and a more enjoyable experience the second time around,” she adds.

For more about Jenni Pulos’ new family of four, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.