Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Has a Hilarious But Embarrassing Mom Moment After Son Greyson Tries to Eat a Bra Insert

Kids can get into everything.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley found that out when her 1-year-old son Greyson Valor decided to try to munch on a bra insert on Instagram Wednesday.

Husband, Roger Matthews, could not help but share a snap of the baby and its newest pacifier.

Hannibal Lecter ? Nope just a boy with a bra insert (aka boob enhancer/ chicken cutlet) in his mouth. On a serious note why do we have so many fake boobs laying around and why do our kids like playing with them ? Someone call child protective services. #CanibalLecter A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

“Hannibal Lecter ? Nope just a boy with a bra insert (aka boob enhancer / chicken cutlet) in his mouth,” Matthews wrote in the caption.

Matthews jokingly added, “On a serious note why do we have so many fake boobs laying around and why do our kids like playing with them ? Someone call child protective services #CanibalLecter.”

The former Jersey Shore star, 31, married Matthews in 2015. Aside from their son, they also share a 3-year-old daughter together, Meilani Alexandra, for whom they threw a magical Beauty and the Beast birthday party in July.

Outfitted in a Belle costume from Beauty and the Beast — along with Mathews, who went as the Beast.

“What dreams are made of 🦋 @cakepopsbyjenn you are truly one of a kind 💖 your cake displays are beyond magnificent. balloons by @elballoons,” Farley captioned a photo series, including one of herself with her husband in front of the bash’s dessert table.