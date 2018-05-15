Jersey Shore's Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says Motherhood Is an 'Honor' — See Her Sweet Family Photo

Jenni “JWoww” Farley has come a long way since her hard-partying days on the original Jersey Shore.

Over the weekend, the MTV star celebrated Mother’s Day with her husband Roger Mathews and their two children: son Greyson Valor, 2, and daughter Meilani Alexandra, 3½.

After enjoying brunch, the couple spent the day at home with their little ones. In a photo shared with PEOPLE, the adorable family of four is all smiles in the park.

Farley, 32, also dedicated an adoring post to her children on Instagram. “To be your mom is a privilege and an honor,” she captioned a sweet slideshow of family photos.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews with daughter Meilani and son Greyson MTV

RELATED: Snooki and JWoww: How to Be a Great Mom While Maintaining That Meatball Mentality

“Some days I think I’m doing it all wrong and failing … other days I think I’m superhuman and kicking a— at parenting … but through it all, one thing never changes … You are my world, my heart and the reason it beats,” she added. “Everything I choose to do in life is for you. I try to better myself everyday for you two.”

Continued Farley, “In the end when nothing else matters, I just want to look back and know I gave you guys unconditional love, endless happy memories, sense of security and personality traits that will allow you to grow and prosper as 2 beautiful humans inside and out … to always choose kindness over hate … stand up for what’s right and always keep it [100], like mommy and daddy. #happymothersday.”

RELATED GALLERY: Gym, Tan, Baby! Can You Match the Jersey Shore Cast Members to Their Mini Meatballs?

Speaking to PEOPLE recently, Farley opened up about how she coped with being away from her kids while filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation in Miami earlier this year.

“I really think Bad Moms, as funny of a comedy it was, really paved the way for people like Nicole [‘Snooki’ Polizzi] and I to say it’s okay to have fun as a mom,” she said. “I feel like there’s a huge stigma — the moment you have kids, you’re not allowed to drink, you’re not allowed to put makeup on, how dare you take time to work out!”

Added Farley, “There’s just this stereotype that Nicole and I love to shut down and prove that you can be a phenomenal mother, but at the same time you can find time for yourself and it’s okay.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.