Jenna Jameson Welcomes Third Child as Fiancé Lior Bitton Calls Her a ‘Warrior’ in Sweet Instagram Post

Jenna Jameson‘s new little one is here!

The 42-year-old star welcomed her third child on Thursday, with her fiancé Lior Bitton breaking the news in a post-labor Instagram shot.

“Baby arrived momma did amazing job, everyone healthy and happy,” Britton wrote alongside a close-up shot of Jameson in a hospital bed. “God bless you @jennacantlose you are a warrior! I love you!”

Baby arrived momma did amazing job, everyone healthy and happy. God bless you @jennacantlose you are a warrior! I love you!😘 A post shared by Lior Bitton (@liorbitt) on Apr 6, 2017 at 11:59pm PDT

Just before giving birth, Jameson uploaded an Instagram photo of her own, sharing a shot of herself and a friend in a hospital bed, writing, “Almost there!!!!!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Wishing you fast, easy, happy labor and healthy beautiful baby. 😍❤💎😘😜🤓🙏 A post shared by Lior Bitton (@liorbitt) on Apr 6, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

In an earlier post, Jameson shared a photo from her Snapchat that read: “On my way to the hospital! I’m in labor!!!!”

The former adult film star first announced the baby news last August and told PEOPLE then that she and Bitton are “over the moon” about adding to their family.

Here we go!!!!! It's time!!!!!!! A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on Apr 6, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

FROM COINAGE: Tips for Planning a Wedding on a Budget

“I can confirm that it’s only one baby this time (thank goodness)!” she said then “I’m looking forward to a fun, healthy pregnancy.”

Jameson also has 8-year-old twin boys Journey Jette and Jesse Jameson from a previous relationship.