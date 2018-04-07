Jenna Jameson Shares Nude Throwback Pregnancy Photo in Honor of Her Daughter's Birthday

In honor of her daughter’s first birthday on Saturday, Jenna Jameson shared a nude throwback photo of herself during her pregnancy.

The mother of one, 43, posted the photo on her Instagram Story with no caption on Friday, but none was needed as she lay nude in a round bathtub with her breasts covered by her hands while heavily pregnant.

Jameson also shared photos of herself cuddling her daughter Batel Lu close after she gave birth to her on April 7 of last year.

In one, Jameson kissed her daughter’s forehead while in the hospital bed after giving birth, while Batel curled on her mother’s chest and slept wearing a small beanie.

In an Instagram gallery, Jameson shared more photos, writing a sweet tribute to Batel.

“Happy first birthday my beautiful Batel. We’ve completed our first time around the sun together… I can’t wait for our future trips. I waited so long for you my little angel, thank you for making me a better woman,” she wrote in the caption.

In another, she posted a selfie of herself holding Batel while she slept, covered up by nothing more than a white blanket.

In a black and white photo, Jameson poses with her baby bump in a long dress, while her tattoos were on display.

The former adult film star capped off her tribute with a photo of her daughter smiling at the camera while chewing on floral sunglasses and wearing a headband.

Jameson shares Batel with fiancé Lior Bitton. She also has 9-year-old twin sons Journey Jette and Jesse Jameson from a previous relationship.

The mother of three often posts photos of herself in states of undress on Instagram in her quest to normalize breastfeeding and increase body positivity.

Recently, she shared a photo in which she posed nude alongside Batel with an inspiring message to her fellow-mom followers.

“Me and some of the most inspiring mamas on Instagram have joined together to celebrate the beauty of postpartum, and how important it is to celebrate the incredible things our amazing bodies do!” Jameson wrote to accompany the intimate image. “When I look in the mirror I only feel pride.”

She continued, “Granted it’s taken me almost all of my adult life to come to this point, but I’m so glad I’ve arrived. This vessel has housed three beautiful children and fed my beautiful daughter for a whole year.”