Jenna Jameson Celebrates the 'Beauty of Postpartum' in Nude Photo with Daughter Batel

Jenna Jameson is continuing her quest in promoting body positivity.

In a Friday photo posted to her Instagram account, the former adult film star poses nude alongside her daughter, 11-month-old Batel Lu, and shares an inspiring message to her fellow-mom followers.

“Me and some of the most inspiring mamas on Instagram have joined together to celebrate the beauty of postpartum, and how important it is to celebrate the incredible things our amazing bodies do!” Jameson wrote to accompany the intimate image. “When I look in the mirror I only feel pride.”

Continues the star, 43, who is also mom to 9-year-old twin sons Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette, “Granted it’s taken me almost all of my adult life to come to this point, but I’m so glad I’ve arrived. This vessel has housed three beautiful children and fed my beautiful daughter for a whole year.”

“If any insecurity tries to creep in, I focus on the wondrous things my body’s given me,” she adds. “I no longer need anyone to tell me I’m beautiful. I know the strength I possess, and THAT to me is perfect. Mamas, I hope you take time to thank your body and honor what it’s done.”

Jameson’s powerful message mirrors one she shared in February, alongside a photo of herself in a pair of black-and-white Calvin Klein underwear and matching bra, holding baby Batel on her lap.

“I’m 10 months postpartum and not anywhere near where I’d like to be,” she wrote. “Granted I haven’t worked out once, or even WANTED to. But, this is my new norm, my little beautiful baby that loves me, and every dimple and roll.”

“I know I will get back to my slender self someday, but if I don’t … oh well,” Jameson continued. “I’d like to say that I am seeing things through so many women’s eyes now that I’m more involved in my mommy tribe.”

“So many women are made to feel not good enough if they don’t ‘SnapBack,’ ” she added. “Well I’m here to say to all of you, that you’re beautiful. You’re beautiful because you did something MIRACULOUS … you gave life.”