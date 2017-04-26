Baby’s First Photo Shoot! Jenna Jameson Shares Snaps of Newborn Daughter: ‘Capturing the Beauty of Batel’

She’s already a modeling natural!

Jenna Jameson‘s 2-week-old daughter Batel Lu spent her first professional photo shoot sound asleep, as seen in sweet snapshots exclusively shared with PEOPLE.

In the gorgeous photos, baby Batel — who was snapped by Riley Cooper Photography — wears only a fuzzy white diaper and simple bow headband.

“Huge thank you to @rileycooperphotographyca for capturing the beauty of Batel!” Jameson, 43, captioned the photo.

The photographer shared a second photo to their Instagram account, of Batel draped in a black blanket with a floral print and wearing a matching headband with mesh trim and an orange flower.

“Thank you @jennacantlose for allowing me to capture the beauty of baby Batel,” the caption read. “She is an absolute dream!!! Perfection all around 💗.”

From a seemingly lengthy pregnancy to breastfeeding challenges, the former adult-film star has been extremely candid on social media about her experiences with a newborn (she’s also mom to twin sons Journey Jette and Jesse Jameson, 8).

“She comes with me everywhere!” Jameson wrote alongside a recent snap of herself babywearing Batel, whom she shares with fiancé Lior Bitton. “We made dinner last night together, to the delight of daddy! ”

Did I even exist before you? A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on Apr 24, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Every moment that passes I fall deeper in love with you, Batel. 💫 you'll always be my little ⭐️ A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

And even before her shoot, the star’s baby girl already started hitting big milestones — that her proud mama is documenting on social media, of course.

“I had to share this… Batel has figured out how to stick her tongue out so far,” she captioned an April 18 clip of her “little star,” in which Jameson can be heard laughing in the background.