Jenna Jameson is getting candid about her body after baby.

The adult-film alum shared an intimate photo to Instagram Thursday, of herself in only a pair of black-and-white Calvin Klein underwear and matching bra, holding her 10-month-old daughter Batel Lu on her lap.

“I was reluctant to post this because I’m so super insecure about my belly,” begins Jameson, 43. “I think MOST new moms are, except the seemingly unattainable insanely perfect Instagram models that literally look like Victoria’s Secret models just days after giving birth. God bless em.”

“Well, I’m 10 months postpartum and not anywhere near where I’d like to be,” she continues. “Granted I haven’t worked out once, or even WANTED to. But, this is my new norm, my little beautiful baby that loves me, and every dimple and roll.”

“I know I will get back to my slender self someday, but if I don’t … oh well,” Jameson continues. “I’d like to say that I am seeing things through so many women’s eyes now that I’m more involved in my mommy tribe.”

“So many women are made to feel not good enough if they don’t ‘SnapBack.’ ” she adds. “Well I’m here to say to all of you, that you’re beautiful. You’re beautiful because you did something MIRACULOUS … you gave life.”

Her body-positive post comes two days after the star shared a nursing photo of herself and Batel in bed, captioning it to celebrate a huge milk milestone.

“10 months of breastfeeding! So proud of myself and of sweet Batelli,” she wrote. “The bond we have forged is unbreakable, and I attribute that to nursing and bed sharing.”

She added of fiancé Lior Bitton, “Me and my amazing man have sacrificed a lot because of the sleeping situation, but we both know how worth it it is!”