Jenna Jameson Posts Intimate Snap of Herself Breastfeeding Daughter Batel: 'You Are My Reverie'

Jenna Jameson is continuing her quest to help #normalizebreastfeeding.

On Sunday, the former adult film star shared a serene photograph to her Instagram account, showing her 10-month-old daughter Batel Lu breastfeeding as the two lounged together in bed.

Both mom and baby’s eyes are closed in the snap, adding to the tranquil atmosphere and message in the heartfelt post.

“I never want these deeply precious moments to end,” Jameson, 43, wrote in the caption. “You are my reverie, little one. #normalizebreastfeeding #10months”

The new mother of three — she and fiancé Lior Bitton share Batel, while Jameson also has 8½-year-old twin sons Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette from a previous relationship — has been candid on social media about her support of nursing moms everywhere.

“I’d like to say to all the moms out there that I talk to everyday and give nursing tips how much it means to me that you trust my advice,” she captioned a photo posted to celebrate 8 months of breastfeeding.

“I have such a supportive amazing group of mommies that follow me, you’re my tribe! #normalizebreastfeeding #8monthsbreastfeeding #liquidgold,” Jameson continued.

The star hasn’t sugarcoated the challenges of nursing, though. Six days after Batel’s birth, Jameson shared a photo of her brown tank top covered in unmistakable milk stains.

“Breastfeeding is so damn glamorous #inserteyeroll,” she captioned the too-real moment.