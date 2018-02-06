Jenna Jameson Celebrates 10 Months of Breastfeeding Daughter Batel: 'So Proud of Myself'

Jenna Jameson has a lot to celebrate.

The former adult film star hit the 10-month mark in breastfeeding her daughter Batel Lu, who celebrated her 10-month “birthday” on Tuesday.

“10 months of breastfeeding! So proud of myself and of sweet Batelli,” Jameson, 43, captioned a nursing photo of the pair in bed. “The bond we have forged is unbreakable, and I attribute that to nursing and bed sharing.”

She added of fiancé Lior Bitton, “Me and my amazing man have sacrificed a lot because of the sleeping situation, but we both know how worth it it is!”

Jameson concluded her post, “His support and love have made our breastfeeding journey so much easier. So thank you @liorbitt, your girls love you!”

Jenna Jameson/Instagram

The new milestone comes two months after the proud mama shared that nursing for eight months was “one of my biggest accomplishments I’ve ever achieved” alongside a photo of Batel breastfeeding.

“I’d like to say to all the moms out there that I talk to everyday and give nursing tips how much it means to me that you trust my advice,” she wrote. “I have such a supportive amazing group of mommies that follow me, you’re my tribe! #normalizebreastfeeding #8monthsbreastfeeding #liquidgold”

The mom of three (she also has 8½-year-old twin sons Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette from a previous relationship) has long been vocal about her support of nursing — and the realities of it.

“Breastfeeding is so damn glamorous #inserteyeroll,” Jameson captioned a photo shared six days after Batel’s birth, showing a photo of her brown tank top covered in unmistakable milk stains.