Jenna Jameson is being honest about motherhood.

The former adult film star shared an intimate photo on Instagram of herself breastfeeding her 11-month-old daughter Batel Lu in the shower on Tuesday.

The new mother of three, 43, has been outspoken about breastfeeding and her mission to normalize it but told fans Tuesday was a hard day for her.

“This is motherhood. It’s not always shiny and perfect like so many instagrammers make us believe,” Jameson wrote in the caption. “There are days you question your strength and abilities. But then there are HARD days like today that prove your uncompromising power.”

She continued, “I haven’t slept for two days and poor Batelli has been vomiting every 40 min like clockwork. We are in this together. So here’s to all of you selfless mamas out there, you make this world go round. #normalizebreastfeeding.”

Jameson has previously shared photos of herself breastfeeding Batel, who she calls Batelli as a term of endearment, on Instagram.

The star and her fiancé Lior Bitton share Batel, while Jameson also has 8½-year-old twin sons Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette from a previous relationship — has been candid on social media about her support of nursing moms everywhere.

“I’d like to say to all the moms out there that I talk to every day and give nursing tips how much it means to me that you trust my advice,” she captioned a photo posted to celebrate 8 months of breastfeeding. She also celebrated 10 months of breastfeeding in February, writing in a post that she was “So proud of myself and of sweet Batelli.”

“I have such a supportive amazing group of mommies that follow me, you’re my tribe! #normalizebreastfeeding #8monthsbreastfeeding #liquidgold,” Jameson continued.

The star hasn’t sugarcoated the challenges of nursing, though. Six days after Batel’s birth, Jameson shared a photo of her brown tank top covered in unmistakable milk stains.

“Breastfeeding is so damn glamorous #inserteyeroll,” she captioned the too-real moment.