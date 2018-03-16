Jenna Jameson Urges Women to #DropTheCover in New Breastfeeding Photo: 'This Is My Calling'

Jenna Jameson is coming up on a year of breastfeeding daughter Batel Lu — and she has never felt more fulfilled.

On Thursday, the former adult film star shared an intimate new photo of her 11-month-old daughter nursing as her mama looks at the camera, letting her red hair hang loose down her bare back.

“This is my calling … motherhood. My children have my heart and soul,” Jameson, 43, captioned the serene moment. “Coming from my childhood without a mother and an absentee father has made me dig deep and define what it is to me to be a mommy.”

“I pray I am the mother to sweet Batelli that I dream my mother would have been to me,” she added, tacking on the hashtags “#dropthecover” and “#normalizebreastfeeding.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Jenna Jameson Celebrates 10 Months of Breastfeeding Daughter Batel: “So Proud of Myself”

Jameson — also mom to twin sons Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette, 9 on Friday — has been candid about both the joys and challenges of nursing in new motherhood.

“This is motherhood. It’s not always shiny and perfect like so many instagrammers make us believe,” she wrote alongside a March 6 snap of herself breastfeeding Batel in the shower.

She continued, “I haven’t slept for two days and poor Batelli has been vomiting every 40 min like clockwork. We are in this together. So here’s to all of you selfless mamas out there, you make this world go round.”

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The tough moments are balanced by the sweet ones, though — like in a calming photo she posted in late February, showing herself breastfeeding Batel as the two lounged together in bed.

“I never want these deeply precious moments to end,” the mother of three wrote in the snapshot’s caption. “You are my reverie, little one.”