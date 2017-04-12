MomLife! Jenna Jameson Shares Photo of Milk-Stained Shirt, Jokes ‘Breastfeeding Is So Damn Glamorous’

Any new mom who has breastfed a newborn baby, including Jenna Jameson, knows it comes with its challenges.
The former adult film star welcomed her third child, daughter Batel Lu, on Thursday. And on Wednesday, she shared a photo of her brown tank top — covered in unmistakable milk stains.
“Breastfeeding is so damn glamorous #inserteyeroll,” Jameson, 42, captioned the too-real shot.
Since Batel’s birth after a 12-hour labor process, the second-time mom (she also has 8-year-old twin sons Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette) has been generous about sharing sweet photos and videos of her new baby girl.
On Saturday, she posted a serene photo of herself snuggling with Batel, who is busy sucking on a pacifier.
“Good morning from Mommy and Batel! We are both feeling great this morning,” Jameson captioned the moment, adding a star emoji for her baby girl, whom she referred to as “little star” throughout pregnancy and after her birth.
Jameson shared on Instagram alongside Batel’s first photo Friday that she “pushed for an intense 22 minutes” during childbirth. But the soon-to-be mom of three was in good spirits leading up to those minutes, if a video shared by Batel’s dad Lior Bitton on Friday is any indication.
“We always have fun especially when it’s time to push we push … ” he captioned a clip in which his fiancée and her best friend Shay McCall lip-sync good-naturedly to Elton John‘s “Tiny Dancer,” the former from her hospital bed.