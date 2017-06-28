Jenna Jameson Hopes to Help ‘#NormalizeBreastfeeding’ by Sharing Intimate Nursing Photo

Jenna Jameson is joining the fight to dispel the stigma surrounding breastfeeding.

The former adult film star shared an intimate moment from her breastfeeding session with 11-week-old daughter Batel Lu to Instagram on Tuesday, adding the hashtag, “#NormalizeBreastfeeding.”

In the photo, Jameson, 43, was seen relaxing in bed as Batel fed peacefully.

#normalizebreastfeeding A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Jameson posted a similar image with her baby girl to the social-media network earlier in the day, writing, “This mama is tired … but she is also, proud, elated, excited, peaceful and content.”

She added, “#sleepisoverrated #babygirl #exclusivelybreastfed #momlife.”

Batel is the first child for Jameson and her fiancé Lior Bitton. The star is also mom to 8-year-old twin sons Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette from a previous relationship.

This mama is tired… but she is also, proud, elated, excited, peaceful and content. #sleepisoverrated #babygirl #exclusivelybreastfed #momlife A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Jameson has previously used social media to champion breastfeeding – and joke about its challenges. In an April Instagram post, the mom of three shared a photo of her brown tank top, covered in unmistakable milk stains.

Wrote Jameson at the time, “Breastfeeding is so damn glamorous #inserteyeroll.”