Jenna Jameson Celebrates 8 Months of Breastfeeding: 'One of My Biggest Accomplishments'

Jenna Jameson just hit a milk milestone!

On Friday, the former adult film star announced that she has been breastfeeding her third child, daughter Batel Lu, since her birth in April.

“Breastfeeding for 8 months and going strong! Absolutely one of my biggest accomplishments I’ve ever achieved,” Jameson, 43, wrote alongside an intimate photo of the mother-daughter duo on social media.

“I’d like to say to all the moms out there that I talk to everyday and give nursing tips how much it means to me that you trust my advice. I have such a supportive amazing group of mommies that follow me, you’re my tribe! #normalizebreastfeeding #8monthsbreastfeeding #liquidgold”

This isn’t the first time Jameson has publicly declared her support of breastfeeding. In June, she shared a sweet moment from a nursing session to Instagram, adding the hashtag, “#NormalizeBreastfeeding.”

The star posted a similar image with her baby girl to the social-media network earlier that same day, writing, “This mama is tired … but she is also, proud, elated, excited, peaceful and content #sleepisoverrated #babygirl #exclusivelybreastfed #momlife.”

Batel is the first child for Jameson and her fiancé Lior Bitton. The mother of three also has 8½-year-old twin sons Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette from a previous relationship.

In addition to championing breastfeeding, Jameson has also used social media to joke about its challenges in the early stages.

In an April Instagram post, the mom of three shared a candid photo of her brown tank top, covered in unmistakable milk stains.

“Breastfeeding is so damn glamorous #inserteyeroll,” Jameson wrote.