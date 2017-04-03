Jenna Jameson Shares Selfie at 39 Weeks Pregnant: ‘Let’s Go Walk This Baby Out!’

Jenna Jameson is ready for baby!

The mom-to-be is getting candid about being ready to give birth to her third child, sharing on social media that she’s taking to exercise to perhaps speed the process along.

“Come on! Let’s go walk this baby out! #39weeks,” Jameson, 42, captioned a mirror selfie in which she’s outfitted in tennis shoes and a form-fitting black dress, showing off her baby belly.

Jameson is expecting her third child — her first with fiancé Lior Bitton — this month. The soon-to-be mother of three also has 8-year-old twin boys Journey Jette and Jesse Jameson from a previous relationship.

“My fiancé Lior Bitton and I are over the moon. God has blessed us,” Jameson told PEOPLE exclusively in August. “I can confirm that it’s only one baby this time (thank goodness)! I’m looking forward to a fun, healthy pregnancy.”

“Well here we are friends! 39 weeks and officially full term! Little star is cooked!” she captioned another Sunday post — this time a black-and-white shot of her bump up close.

“I’ll keep everyone updated on when I’m headed to the hospital … hopefully I don’t deliver at home, since my labor moved so fast with my twins,” she added.