Jenna Dewan Tatum Hasn't Decided If She's Having More Kids: 'I'll Know When I Know'

Jenna Dewan Tatum isn’t ready to expand her family with husband Channing Tatum just yet.

The 37-year-old Step Up actress, who shares 4½-year-old daughter Everly with Tatum, told Health in the cover story for their March issue that she doesn’t have a specific plan of adding another bundle of joy to the Tatum brood – and she’s not sure when she’ll figure that out.

“I haven’t yet made my decision, and I’m leaving it to the universe to show me the way,” Dewan Tatum said. “I love the idea of another child, and it might be in the cards, but I’ll know when I know.”

Part of the reason Dewan Tatum is taking her time is because the thought of being a mom to two kids has felt like a lot in the past. “A lot of women I know plan it, and that’s their decision,” she says. “They want it within three years, but that was not a possibility for us. It felt too overwhelming.”

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t love motherhood. “I’m so thrilled with one child,” Dewan Tatum adds of Everly. “If the desire [for another child] comes around, it will happen, that’s the way I look at it.”

The star gave birth to Everly in May 2013. She was the first child for both actors, who met while making Step Up and married in 2009.

Since then, Dewan Tatum has been vocal about some of the perils of being a mom to a little girl, including the “apprehensions” that she has about “raising a child in the new social media day and age.”

“There’s no guide book,” she told PEOPLE in September, explaining how she teaches Everly about self esteem to help combat that.

“Starting early and starting to build her confidence in her true authenticity and herself is important,” she continued. “Because then when the influences come in that will try and tell her, ‘You’re not great’ and ‘You’re not amazing,’ she’ll have that strong sense of reminding.”

“I try and teach her to be an individual and find things she’s good at … and facilitating these things so her confidence builds at a young age,” the World of Dance host added.

Luckily, it seems the Tatums’ daughter — who loves swimming and gymnastics — is already pretty strong.

“Evie is a vegetarian, mostly because I cook for her and it’s what I feel to be healthy for her and easiest,” the proud mama says of Everly in the Health cover story.

“She loves it and wears it like a badge. She will tell everyone, ‘I’m a vegetarian. I don’t eat meat,’ and I tell her, ‘Ev, you can try anything you want,’ but she’s like, ‘Ugh’ — very much a chip off the old block in that way.”