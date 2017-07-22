Jenna Dewan Tatum on How She and Channing Spent Their 8th Anniversary in the Wilderness — with Their Daughter!

Jenna Dewan Tatum shared how she and husband Channing Tatum kept their 4-year-old daughter Everly entertained as the couple celebrated their eighth anniversary at a wilderness camp in Michigan.

“The first two days she was like, OK, you know we were in a cabin on the lake with really nothing for her to do,” Dewan Tatum, 36, revealed on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

“Then we found they had a wilderness camp for kids,” she continued. “They went camping, learning how to make smores, fishing, sailing. She played baseball with pinecones.”

Dewan Tatum shared a short clip of Everly attempting to hit pinecones with a baseball bat, successfully hitting it on the second try.

The World of Dance star also told the cohosts that she was “naïve” when she first met her husband during screen tests for their film, Step Up.

“I just went in and went, ‘Oh, this guy is really hot.’ We actually had an awkward screen test, so the fact that I got that movie must have been meant to be,” she said.

While spending time in the wilderness together was relaxing, Dewan Tatum revealed that she and the Magic Mike star, 37, couldn’t stay away from the phones for long.

“We were like, we’re going to enjoy this,” she said. “And then, one day I said, ‘I’m going to take a walk,’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to take a walk, too,’ and we ended up at the Internet cafe!”