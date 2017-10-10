‘Mom Life!’ Jenna Dewan Tatum Brought Daughter Everly to Her Janet Jackson Rehearsal with Adorable Results

Jenna Dewan Tatum is the queen of multitasking.

The World of Dance host, 36, shared an adorable Instagram video of a dance rehearsal she was participating in. Her 4-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with Channing Tatum, didn’t seem to realize that her mother was working, though.

mom life last night♥️ A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

“mom life last night♥️,” the dancer wrote in the Instagram caption.

In the video, Dewan Tatum is hard at work learning the steps to a dance routine, but as Everly runs toward her mother in the middle of it, the actress manages to somehow keep dancing as her daughter holds on to her legs.

The rehearsal was for Janet Jackson’s Hollywood Bowl concert on Sunday, which reunited the two.

Generations of Janet kids brought together…!♥️ Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy. I have been pinching myself all day being in a room years later dancing with these legends. Excited to share soon.. A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

Ahead of the show, Dewan Tatum shared an Instagram previewing the night’s events. “Generations of Janet kids brought together…!” wrote Tatum. “Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy. I have been pinching myself all day being in a room years later dancing with these legends. Excited to share soon..”

The dancer told PEOPLE in September of how she is raising her daughter in a social media age, saying she’s very aware that it’s much harder to be a young woman these days.

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Dewan Tatum on Daughter Everly Taking Her First Dance Class: ‘I’m Super Conscious of Not Being a Dance Mom!’

“There [are] definitely apprehensions I have about raising a child in the new social media day and age. There’s no guide book,” she said. “We’re starting to see now how that’s affecting young people.”

Despite the concerns and difficulties of raising a woman in the face of harsh critics, the mother of one said she has a plan in place.

“Starting early and starting to build her confidence in her true authenticity and herself is important,” she said of how she teaches Everly about self esteem. “Because then when the influences come in that will try and tell her, ‘You’re not great’ and ‘You’re not amazing,’ she’ll have that strong sense of reminding.”

“I try and teach her to be an individual and find things she’s good at … and facilitating these things so her confidence builds at a young age.”