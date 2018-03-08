See Jenna Dewan Tatum's Daughter 'Practicing Her Magic' at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Wand at the ready, Everly!

The 4½-year-old daughter of Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum is too cute as she awaits her Hogwarts letter, using her interactive wand to cast spells during a visit to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood.

In a cute clip of the moment candidly recorded by Dewan Tatum, the little girl is fully engrossed in her task, consulting a map at her feet that tells her exactly what motions to perform to bring the action to life.

“Practicing her magic 🌟,” the proud mom, 37, wrote alongside the Wednesday video.

Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum's daughter Everly Jenna Dewan Tatum/Instagram

The World of Dance host used her Instagram Stories to share a few more snaps and videos from the magical day, including one of a sheet explaining the properties of Everly’s ash wand — the same material the wand of Harry Potter’s best friend, Ron Weasley, was made out of.

“Evie’s wand found her,” wrote Dewan Tatum, perhaps referring to the Olivander’s experience in which the “shop owner” chooses one child from the crowd and takes them through the same steps Harry went through to purchase his wand at the beginning of the beloved series.

Jenna Dewan Tatum's Instagram Story Jenna Dewan Tatum/Instagram

In September, the mother of one told PEOPLE that teaching the idea of self esteem to her daughter was a huge priority in her life as a parent.

“Starting early and starting to build her confidence in her true authenticity and herself is important,” said Dewan Tatum. “Because then when the influences come in that will try and tell her, ‘You’re not great’ and ‘You’re not amazing,’ she’ll have that strong sense of reminding.”