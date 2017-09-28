Grandpa’s Girls! Jenna Bush Hager’s Daughters Get a ‘Bedtime Visitor’ in George W. Bush – See the Cute Snaps

Who needs Santa Claus when you’ve got a doting grandpa?

On Wednesday evening, George W. Bush paid a visit to the home of his daughter Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager, giving some special attention to their girls Poppy Louise, 2, and Margaret “Milla” Laura, 4.

In the first of the adorable photos shared to Bush Hager’s Instagram Stories, the former president is cuddling both his granddaughters — dressed in matching doughnut-patterned pajamas — on an armchair.

“Bedtime visitor,” the Today show correspondent, 35, wrote across the top of the sweet snap.

In a second photo, the 71-year-old is posing with Mila for a toddler-friendly tango, smiling at the camera while his older granddaughter looks to be having the time of her life.

“Book and a dance,” Bush Hager captioned the sweet moment.

The quality time Bush spent with Poppy and Mila is par for the course for the loving grandfather, whom former First Lady Laura Bush told PEOPLE in March is keen on “spoiling” the girls (who call him “El Jefe,” which means “The Boss”).

“I’m the first to admit it,” he agreed at the time. “You want to play a video game, I’m the guy.”

“You want to eat ice cream?” asked his wife.

“I’m the guy,” Bush finished. “I’m probably undermining every lesson that Jenna and Henry are trying to teach little Mila but, you know, what the heck?”