Watch Jenna Bush Hager's Daughters Adorably Steal the Spotlight on the Today Show

Jenna Bush Hager‘s daughters have something to say!

The Today show correspondent received a very special visit in the studio Monday, from husband Henry Hager and their two daughters Poppy Louise, 2½, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 4½.

Starting out with their dad in the audience, the lollipop-laden youngsters quickly stormed the stage to hang out with Bush Hager, 36, and co-host Kathie Lee Gifford.

“Mama had a cat,” says Mila before Poppy joins the hosts, following her sister onstage shortly thereafter.

“I brought them ’cause they were off of school,” Bush Hager tells the audience of her daughters — who look too adorable in matching red-and-white outfits and hot-pink hair bows — joking, “I wanted them to come, but this was a terrible idea.”

“You deserve this — this is what your parents said you did your whole life growing up,” jokes Gifford, 64, earning a side-eye from Bush Hager as the audience erupts in laughter.

“I’m teaching my children so many important lessons, like booze on a Monday,” says the daughter of Laura and former president George W. Bush.

“That’s all right, more for me,” says Gifford, moving the hosts’ glasses of wine to the opposite end of the table from where the girls are sitting with their mom.

“Do any of y’all ever feel like this? When you’re trying to do work and you have two kids hanging on you?” Bush Hager barely gets out before Poppy proclaims, “Mommy has a cat!”

Gifford then leads the audience in a chant of “Mommy has a cat!”, which encourages the adorable little girls even further with their new mantra.

“I’m sweating,” says Bush Hager. “I mean, at least they chose to say, ‘Mommy has a cat.’ What if they said something else?”