Mini Manis! See Jenna Bush Hager's Adorable Daughters Get Their Nails Done

The next time Jenna Bush Hager‘s daughters visit the Today set, they’ll be ready for their hand close-ups.

In two snaps shared to the NBC correspondent’s Instagram Stories Thursday morning, 2½-year-old Poppy Louise and big sister Margaret “Mila” Laura, 4½, are enjoying quite the pampering session.

“Thanks @tenoverten and @adairgood for Poppy’s first manicure,” Bush Hager, 36, wrote on top of a photo of both girls sitting patiently for their appointment.

On a close-up of Poppy, the mother of two wrote, “She wanted BRIGHT red nails. (Of course she did!),” adding of the youngster’s temporary arm art, “Notice the tat.”

Jenna Bush Hager's daughters Mila and Poppy Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager's daughter Poppy Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Mila and Poppy have had quite the animated week. On Monday, the girls accompanied dad Henry Hager to pay a visit to their mama and her co-host Kathie Lee Gifford on the Today set.

“Mommy has a cat!” they exclaimed over and over again, eliciting cheers from the audience encouraged by Gifford.

“I mean, at least they chose to say, ‘Mommy has a cat.’ What if they said something else?’ ” Bush Hager joked.

Jenna Bush Hager with daughters Poppy and Mila on Today TODAY

In June, the daughter of Laura and George W. Bush opened up to PEOPLE about her “headstrong” daughters — and how the apples don’t fall far from the tree.

“Yesterday, Mila said, ‘It’s my room, my rules,’ and I flashed back to when I was 16 and tried to say things like that to my parents as a rambunctious teenager,” recalled Bush Hager. “And I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, what do I have in store for me?’ ”

“I think it’s karma,” she admitted. “[Twin sister Barbara Bush] and I were not the best, but I like that they’re strong, opinionated girls. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”