Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter Mila Calls Her ‘Ma’am’: It’s a ‘Very Southern Thing’

As a born-and-raised Texan, Jenna Bush Hager has been exposed to her fair share of southern-isms. And now, she’s passing them on to her kids.

In a segment for PEOPLE’s Mom Talk series — streaming now on PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network — Bush Hager sat down with fellow Today show moms Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones to dish on one of the habits older daughter Mila, 4, has picked up from her mom.

“Whatever it is they want, if they don’t say please they don’t get it,” Kathie Lee Gifford says of what she learned as a mom. “And if they don’t say thank you after they get it, you take it away until they start to get it.”

“Mila says, ‘Yes ma’am, Mommy,’ ” shares Bush Hager, 35. “[It’s] a very southern thing, and we had to say ‘Yes, sir’ and ‘Yes, ma’am,’ to my parents.”

“We” would, of course, be Bush Hager and her twin sister Barbara Bush, with their parents being former president George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush.

“I think it’s so great,” Gifford tells the mom of two (she and husband Henry Hager also share daughter Poppy Louise, 21 months) of the way Mila addresses her mother.

“[I’ll say], ‘One more book and then bed, right?’ and [Mila will] say, ‘Right, Mommy.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, ma’am, Mommy.’ And she’ll go, ‘Yes, ma’am, Mommy,’ ” the Today correspondent explains.

“Does that make me strict?” Bush Hager asks.

“Let’s see if that still works in the teen years,” Gifford replies (her own children, Cassidy and Cody, are in their 20s now).

“Well, if she takes after me, it won’t at all,” Bush Hager admits, with which Gifford agrees.

