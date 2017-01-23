'That's one BIG Belly!' Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Shows Off Her Baby Bump Days Before Due Date

Jenelle Evans is ready to pop!

The Teen Mom 2 is expected to welcome her third child in just a few days — and a new Instagram photo is sure proof that the baby girl is ready to enter the world.

Evans’ boyfriend, David Eason, uploaded the photo of a smiling Evans on a hospital bed with her bare pregnancy belly on full display. He captioned the picture: “Happy and healthy!”

The 25-year-old reality star tweeted Eason’s photo, writing, “That’s one BIG belly! she’s taking over my body!!!!!”

39 weeks, 7 day countdown has started ! 🎀🍼👼🏼 #TheBump #BabyGirl A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:04am PST

Evans was sure to share her own baby bump photo, though, posting an Instagram shot of her belly and writing, “39 weeks, 7 day countdown has started! #TheBump #BabyGirl.”

Evans broke the baby news in August via social media and the child will be her first with Eason. The baby girl is due on Jan. 28.

The Teen Mom 2 star opened up about her pregnancy to PEOPLE in August, sharing the lessons she’s learned from motherhood.

“The most important thing [being] a parent has taught me is definitely keep calm when your children throw temper tantrums. Because it can get crazy,” she said.

Evans has a son Jace, 6, from a previous relationship and another son Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.