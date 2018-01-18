Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s mantra for educating kids about equality? It’s never too early.

The Walking Dead actor recently opened up to PEOPLE Celeb Parents Get Real about how he and wife Hilarie Burton prioritize teaching their 7½-year-old son Augustus “Gus” to treat everyone with kindness and respect.

“Everybody’s equal — we all love each other, and that’s so important for a little 7-year-old [to know],” says Morgan, 51, noting of his son that “it’s sad that we have to make sure he’s aware” of the idea of equality.

“But I think at this time and [with] what’s going on in the world, you make sure your children are educated to love everyone,” he explains.

“I think that we’ve taken great care in that, and making a socially aware child,” he adds. “And showering him with love. I think that’s what we’ve all got to do as parents — we love our kids.”

“And I think that’s why I’m a pretty okay dad. He knows his dad loves him,” Morgan says.

That overflowing amount of love will soon be carried over into another little one in the family. Burton, 35, is currently expecting the longtime couple’s second child: a baby girl.

Although it remains to be seen whom the couple’s daughter will take after, Morgan admits that while Gus “is smarter than” he is in “a lot of ways” (“He gets that from his mother,” teases the actor), there’s a resemblance between the father-son duo that he can’t deny.

“There’s a lot of me, especially when I look at him when I see him dressed in his black leather coat and his Harley-Davidson boots,” says Morgan. “When he walks, he walks exactly like me.”

Jokes the Supernatural star with a laugh, “His posture is mine — it’s a horrible posture. Sorry, my son, you have to be hunched over the rest of your life.”