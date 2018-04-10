Jeffrey Dean Morgan may now be a pro at delivering his own babies, but he’s not planning on delivering more in the future.

The Walking Dead actor, 51, opened up on The Howard Stern Show on Monday about his future and whether he had any plans to further expand his family.

“You might have more kids?” Howard Stern, 64, asked Morgan.

“Geez no. We’re tapping out. Oh, dude I’m 52. Oh geez. Two’s perfect: boy and a girl,” Morgan said. He turns 52 on April 22.

Morgan and his wife, Hilarie Burton, 35, welcomed their daughter George Virginia on Feb. 16. The actor, with the help of a midwife, aided his wife in the delivery of their little one.

The actor also helped deliver the couple’s 8-year-old son Augustus “Gus.”

Burton shared the first photos of their George, 1 month, on social media in early March. The actress revealed in her post that she had suffered multiple miscarriages before having the couple’s second child.

“It took a long time for Jeffrey and I to have this baby. The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half,” she wrote. “I surprised him on Christmas with baby Seahawk booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby.”

“More losses followed, and as so many couples know, it was heartbreaking. It still is heartbreaking,” Burton continued. “And every morning of the five years it took us, I’d open my computer at the kitchen table and see the news and I’d grow bitter over the endless parade of celebrities showing off their bumps and babies.”

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan J. Merritt/Getty

“I’d weep out of jealousy for how easy it was for them. Didn’t they know something could go wrong? Didn’t they know that there were other women out there struggling? It pained me to see the corporate sponsored baby showers and magazine covers capitalizing on this human miracle that wasn’t happening for us.”

“So when this pregnancy started, we were cautious,” Burton explained. “I didn’t want to celebrate for fear of jinxing it. I didn’t want a baby shower. I checked her heartbeat every day, up until the day she was born. And now that she is here, I just stare at her in wonder all day. I see her in her daddy’s arms and I don’t take any of it for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive.”

In February, Morgan told PEOPLE and his wife had “been trying for a while” to have more children.

“I don’t think our intention was to have another kid so far apart from Gus,” he said. “But now that it’s happened we’re beside ourselves with joy. I always wanted a little girl. I got my little boy and now I get to have a little girl, so we’re very, very excited.”