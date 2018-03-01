Hilarie Burton and husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan just added a little sugar and spice to the mix.

The One Tree Hill alum has given birth to a daughter, Morgan announced Thursday on Twitter.

“Hey y’all… baby gal morgan is spectacular. We just respecting her wishes for laying low a bit longer. But we super appreciate all the well wishes n stuff. Thank you. Xojdhilgusandbabygal,” he tweeted.

Burton, 35, and The Walking Dead actor, 51, also have a son named Augustus “Gus,” who turns 8 this month.

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan J. Merritt/Getty

Morgan revealed the couple’s pregnancy news on the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet when he placed his hands on Burton’s baby bump.

The Supernatural actor then accidentally spilled the sex of the baby in September and apologized to his wife on Instagram writing, “I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans … and, as usual … she was a rockstar.”

#WhyIWearBlack Because this rebirth and awakening coincided with my pregnancy, my unborn daughter and I wear black. For all the mothers and daughters and sisters – blood related or otherwise. I have been changed for the better because of this sisterhood. #grateful pic.twitter.com/fxijHNdUNW — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) January 7, 2018

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and son Gus Ari Michelson

The celebrity duo has made sure to instill the importance of equality in their household. Morgan recently told PEOPLE Celeb Parents Get Real that they are teaching son Gus to show kindness and respect to everyone.

“Everybody’s equal — we all love each other, and that’s so important for a little 7-year-old [to know],” said the new dad of two, “but I think at this time and [with] what’s going on in the world, you make sure your children are educated to love everyone.”

Burton is also a supporter of Time’s Up, posting a photo the day of the 2018 Golden Globes in which she’s wearing black. She captioned the picture, “#WhyIWearBlack Because this rebirth and awakening coincided with my pregnancy, my unborn daughter and I wear black.”